Whataaabout
Behind the scenes
Hey, what aaabout...
A curated list of 80+ activities you can do in a short time to expand your interests
Filters
👤 Humans
Solitary
Social
Kids friendly
🕓 Duration
<1h
1-3h
Half day
One day
⚡️ Repetition
One-time
You need to do it multiple times for it to make sense, and/or for you to enjoy it
Recurring
💰 Price
Free
Typically under 50€, in Europe
Low
Typically between 50€ and 150€, in Europe
Medium
Typically above 150€, in Europe
High
📌 Location
Home
Indoor
Outdoor
💪 Effort
Can be done spontaneously, with minimal preparation or resources
Low
Require some shopping or booking in advance
Medium
Require extensive planning in advance, some travelling or significant learning
High
💎 Uniqueness
Common
Uncommon
🪁 Type
Active
Adventurous
Creative
Culinary
Educational
Fun
Healthy
Productive
Relaxing
Surprise me